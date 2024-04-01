Brief Las Vegas warmup starts Monday

After some spotty Sunday showers, we're changing gears in the forecast towards warmer, drier conditions! Low pressure activity is shifting towards the east and a brief warming pattern is kicking off tomorrow in southern Nevada. However, some remaining moisture will develop into small, isolate showers Monday afternoon - we're tracking about a 10% chance of rain in Las Vegas, for example. High pressure is building once again in the Southwest, we'll see temperatures hit the 80s by Wednesday.