Breezy with Triple Digits on Friday

Clear skies with lows in the 70s and low 80s overnight. Mostly sunny on Friday with a high of 104 and still breezy, gusts 20-25 mph. High pressure will become more amplified Father’s Day weekend and temperatures will be hotter with highs reaching 107–108. Breezy at times with gusts 20-25 mph. We'll stay dry with triple digit heat next week. Not expecting to tie or break records. Lows in the 70s and 80s.
