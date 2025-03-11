Breezy with a Slight Chance of Showers on Tuesday

More clouds tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers as an area of low pressure moves in. Breezy with gusts 25 mph out of the southwest. More wind on Wednesday, gusts around 30 mph. Chance of showers mainly in Lincoln County. Next system from the Pacific Northwest will arrive early Thursday bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains. Stronger winds ( gusts 40 mph) on Thursday and cooler temps. Highs only reaching into the upper 50s. Cooler temps will stay with us on Friday. Milder temperatures return by the weekend.

Winter Storm Watch in effect Wednesday 12 pm - Thursday 12 pm. Snow: 6-12" above 7000'