Breezy Today, Very Windy Tomorrow

Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 22, 2024
LAS VEGAS — Friday starts in the upper 50s in Las Vegas with fairly calm conditions. We're back in the upper 70s today with a mix of thick high clouds and sun alongside afternoon southwest breezes at 15-25 mph. This evening is still breezy, and readings drop into the 60s as dry weather continues. Saturday is very windy (southwest gusts of 35-50 mph all day) and a Wind Advisory is in place. Highs reach 70° in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy morning and a partly cloudy afternoon as the wind blows. There's a 10% chance of a passing shower then, which increases to 20% on Sunday. Another dip Sunday (62°) as west breezes blow at 15-25 mph under a mostly cloudy sky and spotty showers. A few inches of snow are possible in the Spring Mountains this weekend, although daytime temperatures will be above-freezing. Monday and Tuesday have lingering 20 mph gusts and highs in the mid 60s and near 70°, respectively, with afternoon clouds Monday and mostly sunny weather Tuesday. We'll remain on either side of 70° next Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday looks windy with gusts of 35 mph, and Thursday sees lingering 25 mph gusts.

