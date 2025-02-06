Breezy Today, Very Windy Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's in the upper 40s and low 50s with 10-20 mph winds at sunrise. Thursday sees 25-30 mph gusts, highs near 70°, and mostly sunny conditions.

Thursday night brings lingering 25 mph gusts to Las Vegas, with lows in the low 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in place from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday. The impacts in Las Vegas should be confined to Friday. Spotty power outages are possible with 40 mph gusts in Las Vegas around midday, and blowing dust will impact the air quality. Highs reach near 70° with a partly cloudy sky. Gusts may hit 45 mph in Anthem and around Nellis Air Force Base. Midday wind gusts could hit 65 mph in Summerlin West.

Friday night sees calmer conditions and lows in the mid 40s.

Cooler weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the low 60s as daytime north breezes weaken under 15 mph. Nighttime lows this weekend drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs next week will be cooler, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The pollen levels are medium-high to high this week, with juniper and ash the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution. The wind may blow some dust around in open, wind-prone areas.