Breezy Today, Stray PM Shower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainfall totals Thursday ranged from 0.30" to 1.30" across the Las Vegas valley. The 214 day dry streak at Harry Reid International Airport came to an end with an impressive 0.57" of rain.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with southwest morning gusts of 25 mph and wake-up temperatures in the low 50s. Highs reach the low 60s this afternoon as west breezes at 10-20 mph linger under a partly cloudy sky; there's a 20% chance for an additional shower this afternoon into the early evening, and a rumble of thunder is possible.

Lows tonight dip to the low 40s as northwest breezes at 10-15 mph accompany a clearing sky.

Each weekend morning starts in the low 40s, and each afternoon delivers highs in the low 60s. Saturday sees increasing clouds and daytime gusts of 10-15 mph. Sunday sees a mix of clouds and sun with calm winds near 5 mph.

Highs climb to the mid 60s each afternoon next week, and should reach the low 70s next weekend.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are medium the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow, thanks to the rain and wind clearing pollution out of the valley.