Breezy Today, More Wind Starting Tomorrow, Cooler Friday

LAS VEGAS — A big cool down looms Friday and this weekend as low pressure deepens across the West. Las Vegas starts in the 60s to near 70° this Wednesday morning with calm and clear conditions. Highs reach 90° today as south winds reach 15-25 mph this afternoon and clouds increase. A Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger is in place today. Breezes linger this evening but should relax late tonight as temperatures drop to the mid 60s. Thursday brings 30 mph gusts from the southwest, highs in the low 80s, and a mostly sunny sky. Wind stays up Thursday night (35 mph gusts) as a cold front pushes through Southern Nevada with isolated showers (20% chance) and readings that will fall to the upper 50s late. North winds at 15-35 mph Friday morning will linger at 15-30 mph in the afternoon, and 15-25 mph Friday night through Saturday morning. That will drop highs to the upper 60s Friday, our coolest day since April, and about 12° below average for mid-October. Saturday has wake-up temperatures in the 50s, daytime highs near 72°, and breezes that will fizzle in the afternoon and evening. The wind should die down below 10 mph Saturday evening. We'll wake up to the 50s again on Sunday, and highs are limited to the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky and calm winds. Las Vegas is back to the low 80s next week, with cooler nights and early mornings in the 50s sticking around.