Breezy Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday brings north gusts of 20-30 mph, most prevalent across the north half of the Las Vegas valley.

We wake up to mostly sunny conditions in the 40s and look forward to afternoon highs in the upper 60s as partly cloudy conditions develop. While a stray raindrop or snowflake is possible over the mountains, it should stay totally dry in the valleys of Southern Nevada.

Lows tonight dip to near 50° in Las Vegas as north winds linger at 10-20 mph under a clear sky.

The weekend sees low and upper 70s, respectively. Saturday brings continued north gusts of 20-30 mph, while Sunday sees calmer winds with gusts of only 10-15 mph. It should be sunny Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Each weekend morning starts in the low 50s at sunrise.

Expect a warming trend next week, from low 80s Monday to mid 80s Tuesday to upper 80s Wednesday. Thursday afternoon's forecast of 92° would break the old record high of 91° set in 2014.

Warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s continue Friday and Saturday.

The forecast pollen levels remain high over the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and alder the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today as north winds keep any pollution and dust at bay.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.