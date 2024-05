Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Dry, sunny and breezy on Friday with gusts around 20-25 mph. Mostly cloudy and very windy this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific. Gusts 40-50 mph out of the southwest. Slight chance of showers mainly north of Las Vegas. High temps in 80s on Saturday and much cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny early next week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.