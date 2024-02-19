Breezy Presidents Day followed by some rain in the local forecast

Tomorrow is a holiday, but before you call the friends and family over to bbq outdoors, be aware we're looking at some active weather that kicks off tomorrow in the region!

The Las Vegas Valley is tracking some breezy conditions Monday by mid-day as a low pressure Pacific system takes over the region. Southerly winds up to 20mph and gusts up to 25mph will remain fairly steady throughout the day. These winds will reduce the "feels like" temperatures, so even though our highs will stretch into the upper 60s and low 70s once again, it'll feel chillier than that outside. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 10% chance of light rain.

Further towards central Nevada, you can expect that chance of rain to become stronger as well more destructive winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of White Pine County, Southern Lander County, Southern Eureka County and Nye County. At this point, this advisory expires Monday morning but winds will stay on the stronger side throughout the day.

Grab that rainjacket for Tuesday! A stead stream of moisture will bring an all-day 40% chance of rain to the Valley. Snow will drop towards the higher elevations. Conditions clear up by Wednesday.