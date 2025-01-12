Breezy northerly winds continue Sunday in Las Vegas

Grab that jacket! Temperatures are cooling down a few degrees and northerly winds will make it feel even cooler outside as we wrap up the weekend.

Las Vegas is anticipating sunny skies with highs only reaching the mid-50s tomorrow. Breezy throughout the day with sustained wind speeds up to 16mph and gusts up to 22mph. Expect similar conditions Monday. A Wind Advisory issued for the Lower Colorado River Valley will expire at 4PM Sunday. Until then, we'll see gusts up to 60mph in areas like Laughlin and Lake Mead. According to the National Weather Service, this is especially a concern from Cottonwood Cove to Lake Havasu where wind will create choppy waves up to 3 feet high on the waterways. Stay safe.

Temperatures will climb back to the mid-60s later on this week with wind speeds dying down by Tuesday.