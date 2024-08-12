Breezy, Muggy with a Stray Storm

LAS VEGAS — We start in the upper 80s this morning and it's still muggy. South breezes at 15-25 mph are expected much of today. Afternoon highs reach 104° as a few storms form over the mountains south of Las Vegas. A wildfire in the Spring Mountains will generate some smoke over the next few days. Lows tonight are in the mid 80s. Less humid weather is here tomorrow and should last the rest of the week. That means mainly sunny conditions, no storms, and temperatures that are lower at night and in the early morning, in the low 80s Tuesday night and beyond. Highs will be between 103° and 106° all week long, which is near-average for August. It's still breezy on Tuesday, but calmer conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Breezes return Friday through the upcoming weekend, and a slim 10% storm chance may return Saturday and Sunday.