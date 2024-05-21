Breezy Morning, Sunny All Day

LAS VEGAS — Expect north breezes at 15-25 mph alongside sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s early this morning. A climb to the upper 70s by midday as breezes linger. Less wind this afternoon as sunshine pushes highs to the mid 80s, which is below-average. Lows tonight drop to the upper 60s with clear and calm weather. Highs tomorrow jump to the low 90s and stay there Thursday as afternoon southwest gusts reach 25 mph. Similar daytime breezes Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Near 90° Sunday with calm conditions and sunshine. Memorial Day Monday looks toasty, in the mid 90s, with sunshine and continued light winds. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 60s most of the upcoming week.