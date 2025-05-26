Breezy Memorial Day ahead of a warmup

As we observe this Memorial Day, we're going to quickly warm up into the 90s by mid-day reaching a high temp of 98 degrees in Las Vegas. If you're heading to Lake Mead, that high temp will be 103 degrees. Keep this in mind, as breezes developing from the southwest might trick you into thinking it's not as hot. Drink plenty of water, take breaks from the sun, and stay hydrated.

Wind picks up regionally in the afternoon hours with sustained wind speeds around 15mph and gusts possible up to 25mph. If you're on the water, be ready for some choppy conditions and if you're hosting a bbq, grab something to weigh down the napkins. The breeze will diminish around 7PM and we'll drop into the low 70s for tonight's low temp.

Get ready for a major warmup during the workweek. High pressure across the Western United States will force a lot of places to deal with above average heat. For Las Vegas, that means we'll reach a high of 100 degrees by Wednesday and keep climbing - we could possibly even see a record breaker on Friday — the current forecast is 105 degrees just one degree shy of a high temperature record. Stay cool and enjoy this last day of the 3-day weekend.