Breezy, Hot, Some Smoke

LAS VEGAS — Wildfire smoke will obscure the sky at times today, tonight, and tomorrow. Southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph in the afternoon and tonight, and 30 mph gusts are here on Wednesday. Early this morning, we've got upper 70s and low 80s around Southern Nevada's valleys. Highs reach 103° this afternoon, our 100th day in 2024 with triple digit heat, tying the record for most days set in 1947. Tuesday night remains breezy, and Wednesday delivers daytime gusts to 30 mph as highs approach 100°. We can still see triple digits as late as early October in Las Vegas, but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is anticipated Thursday and beyond. Cooler nights are ahead, with lows in the low 70s Wednesday night and beyond. Less humid air is expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A return of humidity on Sunday into next week will set the stage for scattered pop-up storms starting next Monday.