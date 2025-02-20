Breezy Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday morning is windy across Las Vegas, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Before sunrise, we've seen a few gusts between 30-40 mph across the north valley. Northwest gusts are between 10-20 mph for the south valley. Sunshine today lifts afternoon highs to the mid-and-upper 60s while north gusts linger at 20 mph.

Laughlin sees gusts of 35 mph today, and 40 mph Friday.

Tonight remains breezy, so lows in the mid 40s feel extra chilly as gusts linger at 10-20 mph under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday sees persistent north breezes at 10-20 mph, highs in the mid 60s, and continued sunshine.

The upcoming weekend looks good! Las Vegas looks partly cloudy Saturday with light winds and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday hits the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky with continued calm conditions.

Next week is even warmer; highs in the upper 70s Monday will approach 80° Tuesday and linger in the upper 70s Wednesday. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 50s during that mild stretch.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow, as north breezes have swept the pollutants out of the valley.