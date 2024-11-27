Breezy, Cool, and Dry

Watch Now
Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 27
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for November 27
LAS VEGAS — North breezes at 10-20 mph this morning with temperatures in the mid-and-upper 50s and a mostly cloudy sky. A shift to sunshine is expected today, but highs only climb a few degrees to the low 60s. Tonight drops to the low 40s with a few breezes and a clear sky, so Thanksgiving starts chilly with sunshine. A few lingering gusts of 15-20 mph are possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks quiet with highs near 60° and a few increasing clouds.

Lows remain cold (upper 30s and low 40s) Thursday night through the weekend. We'll be near 60° Friday and Saturday with calm conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs range from the low 60s Sunday to the mid 60s early next week, about 5° above-average for early December.

If you're traveling regionally, we don't expect many problems. A few snow showers in Utah on Wednesday, but dry roads if you're headed to Southern California, Northern Nevada, or Arizona.

