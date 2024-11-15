Breezy, Chilly, Stray Shower

LAS VEGAS — Morning winds of 15-25 mph from the southwest make temperatures in the low 50s feel quite chilly. Highs are limited to the low 60s today with a partly cloudy sky and 10% shower chance. The northwest valley has the best opportunity for a few raindrops from late morning through the afternoon into this evening, but even there the coverage looks sparse. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s while a cold front brings northwest breezes of 10-15 mph and reinforces the chill. Weekend morning lows near 40° will mean upper 30s away from The Strip. Saturday highs are limited to the upper 50s, and we'll remain partly cloudy with north breezes at 10-15 mph. A slim 10% shower chance can't be ruled out Saturday, but it's not likely. Sunday starts near 40° at daybreak and highs only approach 60° in the afternoon while north breezes linger at 5-15 mph. Next week remains cooler-than-average with highs near 60°. Highs range from the upper 50s to the low 60s next week, with wake-up temperatures near 40°. The overall pattern looks dry next week, and no rounds of strong wind are anticipated.