Breezy and Sunny Today

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 40s under a clear sky, but north winds are already blowing at 15 mph and will gust to 25 mph this morning and this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s today. Some 10 mph breezes linger this evening as we fall through the 50s, and lows tonight tumble to the low 40s as calm conditions return after midnight.

The weekend starts calm, with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 60s Saturday. A reminder that we "spring forward" Saturday night, losing an hour of sleep, but beginning Sunday sunrise is near 7:00 a.m. and sunset near 6:45 p.m. as we return to "Daylight Saving Time." Sunday delivers south and southwest gusts at 20-25 mph in the afternoon and evening, with daytime highs in the low 70s amid a mostly cloudy sky.

Typical early March temperatures (either side of 70°) continue most of next week, but so do pesky breezes. Monday and Tuesday see southwest gusts of 20-25 mph and highs in the low 70s. Northwest and north gusts of 25-30 mph develop Wednesday and Thursday, when highs will dip to the upper 60s.