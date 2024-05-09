Breezy and Sunny

LAS VEGAS — Expect Thursday morning gusts of 20-30 mph as temperatures move from the 50s and 60s early to the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon as sunshine continues. North breezes linger at 10-20 mph this afternoon. Lows drop to the low 60s Thursday night through Friday morning as north winds continue at 10-20 mph. Highs rebound to the low 80s Friday and mid 80s Saturday before low 90s show up Sunday for Mother's Day. Mid-and-upper 90s develop next week, which is the warmest we've been so far this year. Nighttime lows in the 60s climb to the low 70s next week as the heat ramps up. Sunshine and dry conditions accompany the heat, and maximum breezes next week should remain below 20-25 mph.