Breezy and Mostly Sunny

LAS VEGAS — It's a mild and sunny morning in the 70s. Southwest breezes at 15-25 mph are in the forecast through the day. Las Vegas sees highs in the upper 80s. Morning sun gives way to a partly cloudy midday and afternoon, although any pop-up showers should stay north and northeast of Las Vegas, in Lincoln County and Utah. We'll fall to the 70s this evening and mid 60s late tonight. North breezes at 15-25 mph on Tuesday morning will accompany temperatures in the 60s and 70s with sunshine. Highs tomorrow are limited to the mid 80s, which is 5° below-average. Low 90s pop back to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with southwest gusts of 20-25 mph each afternoon. Upper 80s return Friday and this weekend, which is actually a bit below-average for late May. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will be the norm through the upcoming weekend. Nighttime lows drop to the upper 60s most of the week.