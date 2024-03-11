Breezy and Mild Today

LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy and a bit breezy this Monday morning as we wake to temperatures near 50° with southwest winds at 10 mph. This afternoon will be sunny and mild (low 70s) with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Tonight looks mainly clear and cool (upper 40s) with breezes at 5-10 mph after midnight. Tuesday will see more clouds than sun, but it's calmer (winds 5-15 mph) and highs should return to near 70°. An "inside slider" weather system will stir up some wind this week; expect northwest gusts of 35 mph on Wednesday, north gusts of 35 mph on Thursday, and north gusts of 25 mph on Friday. Highs drop from the upper 60s Wednesday to the low 60s Thursday and Friday (when we're mostly cloudy with a 10% rain chance). The weekend ahead looks great with a mostly sunny sky, highs in the low 70s, and manageable breezes from the northeast at 10-15 mph.