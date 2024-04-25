Breezy and Mild, Stray Shower

LAS VEGAS — Today is partly cloudy, breezy again, and morning numbers in the 60s are are limited to the upper 70s this afternoon. There's a small chance (10%) of showers from midday through afternoon in Las Vegas. Southwest gusts near 20 mph this morning increase to 25 mph this afternoon and 30 mph this evening. Lows tonight fall to the low 60s as clouds increase and breezes linger. Friday turns mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers from midday through afternoon and evening, which keeps highs in the low 70s alongside 10-20 mph gusts. Saturday remains partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and 20-30 mph northwest gusts. Expect sunshine and low 80s on Sunday as somewhat lighter south winds linger at 10-20 mph. Warmer weather is back next week; highs reach the upper 80s Monday and the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, when southwest breezes pick back up to 15-25 mph. Nighttime lows rise from the 50s this weekend to the 60s most of next week.