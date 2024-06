A hot day is ahead for all the #1 Dads out there in Las Vegas! Highs will be above normal stretching into the low triple digits. Southwesterly wind will be picking up in the afternoon up to 18mph with gusts up to 25mph.

Incoming low pressure from the Northwest will slowly edge our temperatures back to the 90s this work week - I'm looking at you Tuesday! However, as quickly as we cool down, we warm back up with another ridge of high pressure to round out the week reaching a high of 109 by Friday.