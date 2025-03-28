Breezy and Cooler Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday morning is still windy, with southwest gusts to 30 mph at sunrise. Maximum southwest winds of 25 mph continue this morning and this afternoon.

Wake-up temperatures in the 60s come alongside lots of clouds. Highs today will be limited to the mid 70s, which is average for late March and about 10° cooler than yesterday. Mostly cloudy conditions in the morning yield to mostly sunny conditions by the end of the afternoon.

Friday night lows will be cooler, in the 50s, and low temperatures remain in the 50s across the weekend into next week.

Las Vegas sees highs in the mid 70s across the weekend and Monday, with 20 mph gusts Saturday, 25 mph gusts Sunday, and 35 mph gusts Monday.

April begins Tuesday, and we'll begin a stretch of below-average highs in the upper 60s that lasts for the rest of the week.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is moderate today and tomorrow.

Even though it's cloudy this morning, the UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.