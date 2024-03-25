Breezy and Cooler-Than-Average

LAS VEGAS — Feeling like spring with breezy-to-windy conditions each of the next seven days. While none of the days will be super windy, each afternoon delivers gusts between 20-30 mph. Monday starts with sunshine and readings in the 40s and 50s alongside northwest winds at 10-20 mph, and 25 mph gusts in the north valley. Highs reach the mid 60s today under a partly cloudy sky with afternoon winds from the west at 15-20 mph. Lows tonight drop to the upper 40s while breezes gradually diminish. Tuesday sees a mostly sunny afternoon as northwest breezes linger at 15-25 mph and highs flirt with 70°. Increased clouds on Wednesday as we reach the low 70s and southeast breezes blow at 10-20 mph. An uptick in wind later this week, with gusts of 30 mph from the southwest Thursday (77°) and Friday (74°) under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s Wednesday night through the weekend. Easter weekend brings weather changes. Saturday sees 30 mph gusts, a mostly cloudy sky, and a 30% chance of showers as highs reach 70°. Easter Sunday brings 20 mph gusts, 50s in the morning, low 60s in the afternoon, and a 40% chance of showers with another mostly cloudy day.