Breezy and Cooler, Slow Weekend Warmup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is quite cool for April. Las Vegas wakes up to the low-and-mid 50s with light northwest winds at 5-15 mph around sunrise. Daytime highs only reach the upper 60s as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph from late morning through the afternoon.

There's a small 10% chance of a shower alongside a partly cloudy sky toward late morning and the afternoon. There's a better chance for a spotty shower toward Overton, Logandale, Moapa, Mesquite, Alamo, and Caliente this afternoon.

Saturday looks sunny and pleasant, albeit cooler-than-average for April. A crisp early morning near 50° with north breezes at 10-20 mph gives way to afternoon highs in the low 70s. Midday gusts of 20 mph will taper to 15 mph across the afternoon.

Easter Sunday starts chilly, in the low-and-mid 50s at sunrise, but sunshine warms Las Vegas to the low 80s in the afternoon. After a calm morning, south breezes at 10-15 mph are expected in the afternoon.

Next week brings highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s, which is a bit above-average for this time of year.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow as north breezes clear out any and all pollutants.