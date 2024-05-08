Breezy and Cool and Sunny

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 50s this morning with north winds at 15-30 mph, so plan on a jacket or sweater if you're outside. Highs reach the mid 70s as afternoon breezes linger at 15-25 mph and we enjoy a sunny sky. Tonight looks clear and cool, with lows in the upper 50s, as north winds increase from 10-20 mph at midnight to 20-30 mph by sunrise Thursday. North winds at 20-30 mph continue Thursday morning as temperatures move from the 50s early to highs in the upper 70s as sunshine continues. Thursday afternoon breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Highs rebound to the mid 80s Friday (20 mph gusts) and upper 80s Saturday (20 mph gusts) before low 90s return for the first time in over a week for Mother's Day on Sunday (20 mph gusts). Mid 90s are likely next week, which would be the warmest we've been this year. Nighttime lows in the 60s will increase to the low 70s next week as the heat ramps up.