Breezy and Chilly Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday sees northwest breezes at 10-20 mph in the morning and 15-25 mph toward midday. Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s, so grab a winter coat. Partly cloudy conditions and an isolated afternoon shower (10% chance) as breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Highs only reach the upper 50s in Las Vegas and Pahrump, low 60s in Mesquite and Overton, and mid 60s in Laughlin.

Friday night dips to the mid 40s and breezes at 10-20 mph will yield wind chills in the upper 30s as the sky clears.

The weekend is sunny, but still breezy Saturday (north gusts at 25 mph in the morning taper to 10 mph by evening) as readings start in the mid 40s and reach the mid 60s.

We "spring forward" Saturday night into Sunday morning, losing an hour of sleep as we set the clocks ahead one hour to re-enter Daylight Saving Time. Starting Sunday, sunrise shifts one hour later to 7am, and sunset does the same, so it won't get dark until just before 7pm.

Sunday looks nice, with near 70° weather in the afternoon as sunshine continues and breezes finally relax to 5-10 mph.

Monday is mild, around 70°, with south gusts of 20 mph and increasing clouds.

A small rain chance returns Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Breezy conditions persist. Highs are limited to the low-and-mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with south gusts of 20 mph and 35 mph, respectively.

Highs dip to the upper 50s on Thursday as southwest gusts reach 35 mph and rain chances increase to 80%, with rain totals approaching 0.25".

The UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea when the forecast includes some sunshine, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high the next four days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to blowing dust, but "good" tomorrow.