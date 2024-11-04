Breezy and Chilly

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s feel colder as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph under a clear sky. Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. The breezes will start to weaken this afternoon and tonight looks calm and clear and chilly, in the mid 40s. Tuesday is Election Day and we'll start in the 40s before climbing to the upper 60s in the afternoon with sunshine and some high clouds. Breezes from the northwest will begin to pick up in the evening (5-15 mph) before strengthening to 15-25 mph by midnight. North gusts of 30-35 mph on Wednesday will make sunrise temperatures in the 40s to feel like the 30s! Highs Wednseday only reach 60° as the gusts linger all day and all night, despite a sunny sky. North breezes at 15-25 mph on Thurday will diminish in the afternoon, but highs only reach the low 60s. Friday through the upcoming weekend looks calm, mostly sunny, and in the mid-to-upper 60s. We'll keep dropping to the 40s each night during this stretch.