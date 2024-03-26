Breezy Afternoon

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS — Northwest breezes linger at 15-25 mph this afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 60s to near 70° in Las Vegas. Partly cloudy early as we wake to the upper 40s and low 50s with breezes at 5-10 mph. Increased clouds on Wednesday as we reach the low 70s and southeast breezes blow at 15-25 mph. An uptick in wind later this week, with 45 mph gusts on Thursday (75°) and then 30 mph gusts on Friday (75°) under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s Wednesday night through Saturday night. Easter weekend brings weather changes. Saturday sees 30 mph gusts, a mostly cloudy sky, and a 30% chance of showers as highs reach 72°. Easter Sunday brings 20 mph gusts, a 50% chance of showers, and cooler weather. Under a mostly cloudy sky, we'll have 50s in the morning and low 60s in the afternoon. Low 60s and a few showers are still in the forecast early next week on Monday.

