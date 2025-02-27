Breezes Linger Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday sees upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise with lingering breezes. Mostly sunny today with afternoon highs in the low 70s and continued 15-25 mph northeast winds.

Tonight sees the wind fade late, a partly cloudy sky, and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

Saturday is the nicer of the two weekend days; we'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and light southwest breezes at 10-15 mph. Not a bad start to the month of March.

Sunday brings 68° alongside southwest gusts of 25-30 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and a 30% chance of a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Any rainfall would be light, with no more than a few hundredths of an inch.

Sunday night brings a continued chance of spotty light showers, southwest winds at 10-20 mph, and lows in the low 50s.

Monday drops to the mid 60s as a 30% chance for scattered light showers continues amidst a mostly cloudy sky; west-southwest breezes at 15-20 mph will accentuate the cooler air.

Most of next week remains cool with highs in the mid 60s through Thursday. Nighttime lows dip to the mid-and-upper 40s.

Rain chances are back in Southern Nevada on Wednesday and Thursday, although again, any rainfall would be on the light side.

A jump back to the upper 60s and low 70s is expected next Friday and beyond.

The UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high to high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow as north breezes sweep particle pollution out of the valley.