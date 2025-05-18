Breezes Linger Sunday, Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest gusts to 35 mph remain through Saturday evening, and there's a 10% chance of a passing shower in Las Vegas until midnight.

Sunday starts in the low 60s with sunshine and northwest winds at 10-20 mph. The afternoon sees highs in the low 80s as northwest breezes continue at 15-20 mph.

Sunday night is still breezy, with winds at 10-20 mph, as readings drop to the low 60s.

Monday remains breezy, with north winds at 10-25 mph as sunshine continues and highs reach the low 80s. Monday night drops to the low 60s.

Highs hit 90° on Tuesday for the first time in about a week as light winds develop and sunshine prevails.

Las Vegas has already hit 99° twice this month, during Mother's Day weekend, but we have yet to officially hit 100° at Harry Reid International Airport.

Wednesday sees 97°, and lows at night will be milder, in the low 70s.

Thursday is forecast to hit 100° as southwest winds reach 15-20 mph alongside sunshine.

Friday and next Saturday will be in the upper 90s with persistent southwest breezes at 15-25 mph and mostly sunny conditions.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast should be "good" Sunday and Monday as northwest breezes clear any dust and pollution away from the valley.