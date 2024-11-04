Breezes continue through Monday morning

A low pressure system has picked up the winds and kept our temperatures below average for Sunday in Las Vegas.

Remaining northerly winds 15-20mph will continue through Monday morning, by noon these winds will start to diminish. Gusty conditions up to 30mph. The Wind Advisory issued for Clark County by the National Weather Service expires by 4:00 AM. Skies will be mostly sunny.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s, low 70s early this work week but come Wednesday, an additional round of low pressure will kick up the wind and drop our high temperatures into the low 60s. We warm back up from there to the upper 60s, low 70s by the weekend. We remain cooler than average until then.