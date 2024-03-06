Breezes Are Back

LAS VEGAS — Wednesday is a bit breezy, with south and southwest gusts of 15-25 mph through the day. We'll start in the upper 40s at daybreak and see afternoon highs in the upper 60s along mostly sunny and dry conditions. Clouds gather this evening and tonight (lows near 50°) and deliver a 10% chance of showers as low pressure swirls from Southern California to Arizona. On the backside of that system, Thursday sees highs in the mid 60s, northwest breezes at 10-20 mph, and a 20% chance of showers from late morning through midnight. North winds pick up as the system departs on Friday, so plan on daytime gusts of 20-30 mph, a sunny sky, and highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend looks great with mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun and gusts capped at 15 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s across the weekend. Mild air continues into early next week, with low 70s again on Monday and Tuesday as breezes range from 10-15 mph alongside dry conditions.