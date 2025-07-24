Below normal temps stick around!

Temperatures have remained static this week with highs reaching the upper 90s and low triple-digits through Wednesday in Las Vegas....Thursday will be no different! Expect plenty of sunshine, calm conditions and a high temp of 101 degrees in the afternoon. Sustained winds speeds generally stay under 10mph but we'll see the occasional breeze upwards of 15-20mph in the valley.

This pattern is repeated Friday and Saturday with growing cloud cover. Sunday temperatures start to trend in the opposite direction as high pressure migrates westward into Nevada from the central U.S. Expect warmer weather next week with temps back to seasonal levels.