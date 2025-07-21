Below average temps with a breeze for Monday!

A low pressure system moving inland from the Pacific Northwest will help drop temperatures in Southern Nevada to below-average levels this week. We're looking at a high temp of 102 in Las Vegas today — typically on July 21st we see an average temperature of 105 degrees, not to mention last year, we hit a record-high of 114 degrees!

With the change in pressure comes breezy conditions. We'll see wind speeds coming in from the south/southwest up to 15mph in the afternoon hours with gusts up to 25mph. Expect blowing dust and debris. Wind sticks around with us through Wednesday.

Partial cloud cover gives way to sunny skies this afternoon. Those highs in the low-triple digits will carry us through the remainder of the work week. Enjoy!