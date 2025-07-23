Beautiful Wednesday on tap as 'cooler' stretch continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures are sticking below seasonal norms once again today, and will continue to be "cooler" than average into the weekend.

Quotation marks seem appropriate, considering "cooler" for us means high temperatures still in the upper 90s and low triple digits today. So, it'll still be hot, but not nearly as hot as it could be for this time of year.

Yesterday we were calling for 99, which is what we stayed at for most of the day, but we warmed up enough to reach 100 for a couple minutes yesterday, which was the official recorded high temperature at Harry Reid Airport.

It's the exact same setup today—forecasting 99 at the airport today, but definitely not ruling out hitting 100.

Our normal daytime high temperature for the rest of July is around 105, and it was way hotter a year ago, when we saw temps over 110 degrees for most of our neighborhoods.

Overnight low temperatures will cool off into the low to mid 70s for most areas of the valley too, which is a welcome reprieve from the daytime heat.

As we get through Wednesday and into the back half of our work week, temps will still stay below normal by a few degrees with lots of sunshine and breezes off and on.

Through the weekend, temps will warm up a notch or two around the region each day, until we get closer to normal by Monday and Tuesday, thanks to the heat dome that's building over the southeastern U.S. finally pushing into the desert southwest and impacting our temperatures ever so slightly.

The increase in high pressure could also signal a return of some monsoonal moisture, but it's still too early to tell at this point.

In the meantime, enjoy the near-perfect conditions on Wednesday!