Beautiful Veterans Day morning, followed by breezy afternoon and evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading out to a Veterans Day service tomorrow morning, expect lots of sun and beautiful temperatures in the mid 50s and low 60s. Monday daytime highs will warm up to the low to mid 70s.

We expect things to get breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening, though. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Monday between 4 p.m. and midnight for the Spring Mountains for southwest sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts potentially upwards of 60 mph.

Even though the Wind Advisory isn't in effect for the rest of Clark County, that doesn't mean it won't be breezy. Gusts in Las Vegas could reach 30 mph at times Monday and into Tuesday, but will start to die down by Tuesday afternoon.

Temps for the rest of the work week will hover around seasonal norms with calm winds, however the pattern shift we've been tracking looks to still be arriving in time for the weekend. It'll bring some breezier, cooler conditions and potentially an outside chance for showers, though it's still unclear what and when exactly that'll look like. We should have a better idea as the week rolls on.

If you're a veteran, happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service. If you have a long weekend for Veterans Day, enjoy your extra day off!