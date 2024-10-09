Back to the 90s

LAS VEGAS — Wednesday starts in the 70s with a clear sky. We warm to the 80s by 9am and the 90s by noon. Highs reach the mid 90s today, and record-tying and record-setting highs are here through Friday. Highs remain in the mid 90s Saturday and drop to the low 90s Sunday before a stretch of upper 80s arrives early next week. The weather outlook for Southern Nevada remains warm and dry through mid-October, so highs likely remain in the 80s in the lead-up to Halloween. Nighttime lows fall to the low 70s the next few nights, then the 60s Saturday night into next week.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.