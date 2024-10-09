Back to the 90s

LAS VEGAS — Wednesday starts in the 70s with a clear sky. We warm to the 80s by 9am and the 90s by noon. Highs reach the mid 90s today, and record-tying and record-setting highs are here through Friday. Highs remain in the mid 90s Saturday and drop to the low 90s Sunday before a stretch of upper 80s arrives early next week. The weather outlook for Southern Nevada remains warm and dry through mid-October, so highs likely remain in the 80s in the lead-up to Halloween. Nighttime lows fall to the low 70s the next few nights, then the 60s Saturday night into next week.