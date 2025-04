Milder conditions settle into Southern Nevada Sunday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining above average. We're looking at 88 degrees high in Las Vegas tomorrow and we'll stick to the upper 80s through mid-week.

Our next major weathermaker won't move develop for a few more days. By Thursday, a low pressure system will drop into the region and drop down our temperatures back to the 70s and possibly to the 60s over the weekend.