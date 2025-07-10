Back to 110° Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas stays hot, between 108° and 110°, for the next six days. That's above-average, but well shy of record levels.

Most days carry a "moderate" heat risk in Las Vegas, so people sensitive to heat can struggle if they don't have enough water and aren't taking breaks inside.

Highs return to 110° today, 109° Friday, 108° Saturday, and 110° Sunday and Monday. A trend next week from 108° Tuesday to 103° Friday as slight storm chances develop.

Southwest breezes are light today, at 15 mph, then back to 20 mph Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Daytime gusts pick back up to 25 mph Tuesday.

Rain opportunities next week look small, at 10% Tuesday, 20% Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 10% Saturday and Sunday.

Lows at night remain warm, in the mid 80s near The Strip, with low 80s elsewhere.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.

The Las Vegas air quality forecast is "moderate" due to ozone, which builds during hot, dry stretches of weather. While a few small wildfires are ongoing across the Southwest U.S., no thick smoke is expected around Las Vegas anytime soon.