Another warm day tomorrow, gradual cooldown this week

Temperatures continue to hit the mid-90s tomorrow in Clark County, but we'll cool back down in just a few days with the help of several rounds of low pressure due for the Southwest. We're looking at the 80s by Wednesday, 70s by Friday. Breezes will pick up in the afternoon Monday with southwesterly winds up to 20mph and gusts up to 25mph. Don't forget the sunscreen as you kick off your workweek, we're looking at widespread clear, sunny skies due to this current pattern of high pressure.