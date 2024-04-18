Another warm day in Las Vegas! 90s expected by Saturday

Remember to stay hydrated and grab that sunscreen! We've got pool weather on deck over the next few days.

We're looking at a mild Thursday weather-wise with warm temperatures peaking in the mid-80s this afternoon in Las Vegas. That's about 5 or so degrees warmer than average for this time of year. We're tracking increasing cloud cover this afternoon which will help us stay relatively cool as well as some southwesterly winds picking up around 2PM. These winds will sit around 12mph through 6PM before winding down this evening.

Tomorrow, sunnier conditions are expected in southern Nevada in addition to a few spotty showers set to travel through central Nevada in the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build in the region and we'll reach the 90s by Saturday, staying there through Monday.