Another toasty forecast for Las Vegas!

Posted at 6:24 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 09:24:07-04

Temperatures soar into the triple digits Friday as high pressure builds in the southwest.

We start out our Friday with temps quickly climbing into the 90s by 10 AM, this afternoon Las Vegas is anticipated to see a high of 103 degrees which is 9 degrees above average for May 31. We'll stay above normal through the weekend and into next week as this weather pattern sticks around.

Some southerly breezes will pick up this afternoon up to 10mph in Las Vegas, but that won't do much to cool you down and with minimal to none cloud cover...find that shade and be safe out there amid this heat!

