Another picture perfect Las Vegas day on tap for Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you thought Saturday's weather was perfect in Southern Nevada, Sunday might be even better!

Temperatures around the Valley will sit in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and beautiful mountain views to boot. Plus, those gusty winds from Friday made their way out of town by late Saturday morning and will stay out of the forecast for the next few days.

Our cooler than normal weekend temps won't last long though—we're tracking a fairly decent warm up next work week, though. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s around the region by the middle of next work week, with very little cloud cover in the forecast.

Enjoy the rest of your beautiful weekend!