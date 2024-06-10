Another Excessive Heat Watch is on the way

More sunshine and heat is on the way as we push into the second week of June.

High temperatures will sit a few degrees warmer than average Monday ahead of a boost from a ridge of high pressure Tuesday. This will trend our temperatures towards unseasonable levels - up to 12 degrees above average Wednesday with a high of 110 in Las Vegas. This is another opportunity to practice safety in the heat by drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen and avoiding outdoor exposure and seeking shade whenever possible.