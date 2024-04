Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s. High pressure will give us another day in the 90s with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 mph. An area of low pressure will move closer bringing us cooler air and temperatures will be back in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Below average temperatures by Friday with a slight chance of showers. The chance of showers will continue Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s Friday and through the weekend.