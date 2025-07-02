Another active weather day ahead for Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As several neighborhoods across the valley are still picking up the pieces from yesterday's severe wind storm this morning, more monsoon-type activity is likely through most of the day on Wednesday.

Yesterday saw wind gusts as high as 70 mph at times in some neighborhoods, and while gusts that high might not be as likely, sudden strong wind gusts are still very possible—and a big concern—due to the increased thunderstorm activity through the valley again today.

It's also looking like today's round of storms could result in more substantial surface-level precipitation compared to yesterday, thanks to the low pressure system over the region funneling in more moist air to our atmosphere. Early relative humidity numbers have hovered around 25%—and even tiptoed into the low 30% range as the morning has gone on—and dew points have increased as well.

Combine all of that with the fact that daytime high temperatures through most of our neighborhoods will be in the mid 90s to low triple digits, and that sets up perfectly for monsoon thunderstorm-type conditions.

Where, when and how much rain we'll see still remains up in the air, so to speak, due to the monsoon's characteristic unpredictability. The ingredients are there, but how these storms materialize remains to be seen.

That being said, be prepared for fast-moving, strong thunderstorms to develop quickly with sudden powerful wind gusts through most of the day. Give yourself some extra time when heading to or from where you need to go today, and have some patience for other drivers and our utility crews working diligently to repair downed power lines valley-wide.

Looking ahead, a drier weather pattern returns Thursday late-morning into the afternoon, which will carry us through the weekend and into next week: daytime highs will be near-normal for the next week or so, with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions on tap. That means the Fourth of July is set to have increased fire danger due to it being breezy to windy, hot and much drier.

We'll keep you posted on this monsoonal activity all throughout the day on Channel 13!