Amazing Las Vegas weather Sunday as we stick to the 90s!

An upper-level low pressure system is breaching the northwestern U.S. and helping cool southern Nevada down for a few days! This influence is also promoting winds throughout the southwest with gusts upwards of 30mph here in Las Vegas.

While Saturday was windy with a fire-related alert issued in both Clark County and Lincoln County. But those Red Flag Warnings will be expiring at 11PM as wind speeds decrease.

Sunday is expected to be pretty phenomenal...with temperatures expected to reach highs in the low 90s for much of Las Vegas and Clark County. There will be a nice, light westerly breeze from 5 to 7mph in the afternoon. Monday will start to warm back up and we'll return to the low 100s by Tuesday. Enjoy!!